Burger King fans have been left disappointed after it issued an apology about its new restaurant in Sheffield city centre.

The fast food chain has taken a unit on the corner of Fargate and Church Street and workers can be seen in the dining area and kitchen.

Burger King is not ready to open yet, a sign in the window reveals.

The firm said it would open in December and the site looks ready.

But a note on the door states: ‘Sorry we are closed. Open Monday the 11th.”

In October, Burger King plastered the windows with brightly-coloured adverts for jobs, its app, home delivery and free food.

Now they are gone and the exterior has been painted mid-brown and logos installed. Above the door it states: ‘Flame grilling since 1954’.

Burger King previously stated it would create 30 jobs and give staff free food. It also promised ‘jaw-dropping’ discounts including a Doritos King Box for £5.99 and a £1.99 Whopper every Wednesday on the Burger King app.