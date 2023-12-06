Burger King: Sheffield fans' disappointment as fast-food giant issues apology at new restaurant on Fargate
The firm said it would open in December and the site looks ready
and live on Freeview channel 276
Burger King fans have been left disappointed after it issued an apology about its new restaurant in Sheffield city centre.
The fast food chain has taken a unit on the corner of Fargate and Church Street and workers can be seen in the dining area and kitchen.
The firm said it would open in December and the site looks ready.
But a note on the door states: ‘Sorry we are closed. Open Monday the 11th.”
In October, Burger King plastered the windows with brightly-coloured adverts for jobs, its app, home delivery and free food.
Now they are gone and the exterior has been painted mid-brown and logos installed. Above the door it states: ‘Flame grilling since 1954’.
Burger King previously stated it would create 30 jobs and give staff free food. It also promised ‘jaw-dropping’ discounts including a Doritos King Box for £5.99 and a £1.99 Whopper every Wednesday on the Burger King app.
The outlet will join a cluster of food outlets in the area including Greggs, a 24-hour McDonald’s, Wendy’s and German Doner Kebab.