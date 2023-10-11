West Bar: Sheffielders debate £300m new city centre for Sheffield
Some people would prefer to see other areas done up first
A virtual fly-through of a £300m new city centre for Sheffield has been welcomed by readers - but some remain cynical.
Developers released a film of how the West Bar scheme is set to look, featuring ‘bustling’ shops, sunlit squares and several blocks of flats and offices, many with roof terraces.
In response, Daniel Blythe, posting on The Star’s Facebook page, said: "Sheffield: It'll be great when it's finished."
Paul Cooper added: "Over-priced car parks that nobody will want to pay for, and emission charges."
Caroline Denton commented: "Empty shops and bars are more likely. Look at Leeds, now that’s what a bustling city is."
Paul Downend asked: "And what is to be done with the OLD Sheffield city centre?"
But Saverio Bruno called for patience: "Rome wasn’t built overnight, Sheffield city centre will be greater than before. Looking forward to seeing the finished product."
Junade Ali Yousuf added: "All the haters not liking the investment."
Gillian Noë was also upbeat: "Went into the city on Saturday afternoon/evening with my partner. Super surprised by how many people of all ages were out enjoying the warm weather and sitting out for drinks and dinner. The improvements to the buildings are slow but they look great. I loved Sheffield in the old days but that time has gone and we need to move on."
The West Bar scheme is privately funded, with a large portion from Legal and General.
But some commenters wanted to see money spent elsewhere in Sheffield.
Timothy Glyn Barker said: "Try putting Fargate right first, then the area around the old market, it looks like a dystopian nightmare, druggies and groups of undesirable sorts. The whole area down to the canal basin is an area that could be a great gateway to the city from the end of the Parkway and used for all sorts of events."
Shell Russel added: “There's shed loads of empty buildings in Sheffield centre shouldn't the focus be on filling them up first not spending more money at nowt."
Donna Louise Furniss commented: “The city centre doesn't need any more flats! What is needed is investment around the old markets. We were supposed to have a lovely park showcasing the castle remains but nothing has happened since the markets were demolished."