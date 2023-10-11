Some people would prefer to see other areas done up first

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A virtual fly-through of a £300m new city centre for Sheffield has been welcomed by readers - but some remain cynical.

Developers released a film of how the West Bar scheme is set to look, featuring ‘bustling’ shops, sunlit squares and several blocks of flats and offices, many with roof terraces.

West Bar development in the fly through video

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Daniel Blythe, posting on The Star’s Facebook page, said: "Sheffield: It'll be great when it's finished."

Paul Cooper added: "Over-priced car parks that nobody will want to pay for, and emission charges."

Caroline Denton commented: "Empty shops and bars are more likely. Look at Leeds, now that’s what a bustling city is."

The sunlit West Bar Square in the new development

Paul Downend asked: "And what is to be done with the OLD Sheffield city centre?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Saverio Bruno called for patience: "Rome wasn’t built overnight, Sheffield city centre will be greater than before. Looking forward to seeing the finished product."

Junade Ali Yousuf added: "All the haters not liking the investment."

Gillian Noë was also upbeat: "Went into the city on Saturday afternoon/evening with my partner. Super surprised by how many people of all ages were out enjoying the warm weather and sitting out for drinks and dinner. The improvements to the buildings are slow but they look great. I loved Sheffield in the old days but that time has gone and we need to move on."

The West Bar scheme is privately funded, with a large portion from Legal and General.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But some commenters wanted to see money spent elsewhere in Sheffield.

Timothy Glyn Barker said: "Try putting Fargate right first, then the area around the old market, it looks like a dystopian nightmare, druggies and groups of undesirable sorts. The whole area down to the canal basin is an area that could be a great gateway to the city from the end of the Parkway and used for all sorts of events."

Shell Russel added: “There's shed loads of empty buildings in Sheffield centre shouldn't the focus be on filling them up first not spending more money at nowt."