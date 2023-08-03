The applicants argued it would bring jobs, vitality and viability to Fargate

A fruit machine venue is set to open on a premium Sheffield street despite objections from police, councillors, residents and public health chiefs.

Royal Amusements is set to turn Star Nails at 9 Fargate - next to Caffe Nero - into a gaming shop with slots and jackpot prizes up to £500.

The Bradford-based business says its sites offer ‘bingo, reels and video-based slots’, are ‘air conditioned and inviting’ and ‘manned by a professional team of staff’.

Star Nails on Fargate is set to beeome a Royal Amusements centre with slots and jackpot prizes up to £500.

The firm says it will improve the vitality and viability of Fargate and create jobs. And it points out that a previous policy which restricted the area to shops has been superseded by national rules allowing a range of uses.

The move comes as Sheffield’s retail core has shifted to The Moor while Fargate is repositioning itself as an arts and cultural zone.

The police objected, saying Fargate was already a crime ‘hotspot’ and gambling centres elsewhere in Sheffield - such as Fitzalan Square - had led to a rise in incidents.

The council’s director of public health Greg Fell, highlighted the mental health risks associated with harmful gambling, raising concerns the proposal could attract vulnerable people.

All three City Ward councillors objected, over anti-social behaviour, disturbance to a growing number of residents and the risk to students from gambling.

Coun Martin Phipps wrote that the areas outside the Cathedral, McDonalds and Boots were known for anti-social behaviour which 'the council and police go to some effort to attempt to address'.

He added: "A gambling shop in this location will likely make this worse, as we have seen in Haymarket and Fitzalan Square."

Green councillors Douglas Johnson, Ruth Mersereau and Martin Phipps.

Peter Sephton, of ChangingSheff, the association for 27,000 city centre residents, stated: "This application is consequently totally inappropriate for the location, does not fit with the revised Fargate plan and we object to it in the strongest terms."

A Sheffield resident wrote: "With the regeneration of Fargate underway and the goal to turn it into a high quality events and cultural space, this seems to fly smack in the face of that goal. We don't need Fargate becoming an extension of Haymarket."

But council planning officer Jacob George said there was ‘no national or local planning policy basis for the control of gambling premises’ and therefore no justification for refusal based on health impacts.

He wrote: "At the present time it is not possible to tackle the social problems associated with gambling through the planning system. This is a matter for wider public health strategies."

Fargate is being reinvented.

He added: "In light of concerns about the potential for the facility to attract late-night drinkers, the links between gambling facilities and anti-social behaviour, and the increasing residential population of Fargate, it is considered that the proposal would be unacceptable without any restrictions on opening hours."

And he ordered the centre could only stay open until 12.30am.