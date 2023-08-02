News you can trust since 1887
HSBC Sheffield : Flagship branch on Fargate to close in blow to city centre

The bank's departure will be a blow to Fargate

By David Walsh
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

A large HSBC branch in Sheffield is closing, it has been confirmed, in what is a blow to Fargate.

The branch will close in November, bringing to an end years of service on one of Sheffield’s main shopping streets.

As well as customer enquiries and cashiers on the ground floor, the branch includes premium, business and mortgage departments in the basement, which suffers from poor drainage and floods frequently.

HSBC's Fargate branch is closingHSBC's Fargate branch is closing
HSBC head office has not confirmed the decision. But signs in the Fargate branch state it is relocating to The Moor, where the company is refurbishing the former Gap clothes shop at number 22, part of The Light cinema complex.

Fargate is undergoing a transition, with a Tesco Express opening recently and the council’s Event Central cultural hub set to open by March next year. It is also having a multi-million pound revamp. But it has suffered a string of shop closures in recent years. Next door to HSBC is a former Foot Locker shop and next to that is a former Yorkshire Bank.

Virgin Money, Metro Bank and Santander also have banks on Fargate. The firms all confirmed to The Star they have no current plans to close.