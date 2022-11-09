Number 9 Fargate, next to Chapel Walk, will be refurbished and create eight jobs, a planning application states. As well as nail painting it will offer pedicures, manicures, acrylic and gel nails and beauty products. The building was last used by Virgin Media but has been empty since 2018 and is fire-damaged.

Sheffield City Council officers noted a nail bar ‘contravenes local policy’ which requires retail on Fargate. But they approved the plan stating ‘the introduction of an active frontage’ will add to the ‘vitality of the area’ which has been hit by shop closures.

It will also fit in with planned ‘cultural, arts and leisure uses’ on Fargate, the report adds. The application states the building was bought by Alex Stuart recently. All other details were redacted.

The building will be a nail bar after a refurbishment.

