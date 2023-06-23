Readers have welcomed plans for huge flowerbeds on Fargate as part of a revamp- but some fear it won’t be enough to halt the decline in shops and rise in anti-social behaviour.

More than 300 people commented on images published by The Star showing colourful planted areas with tables and chairs in between. Most thought it would be a big improvement.

But Sara Jayne was among those who noted only M&S was shown in the images.

“There’s only M&S there. No one goes to the city intentionally now. The people on spice can be intimidating and frightening. Sadly, these new gardens will no doubt be trashed and become an area for them to layabout in. Only city workers go through the city now. Need a good department store like John Lewis back.”

Colourful planted areas will run down the centre of the street with tables and chairs in between, as seen in new pictures from civil engineering contractor John Sisk.

James Alger wrote: “Boomers moaning about shops incoming in 5….4….3….2….1. Looks good. Key will be keeping it nice and crucially safe.”

Ann Butler added: “Thought city centres had shops in them or am I missing something or living in the past?”

David Martin: “Trees and a planter, top notch.”

Jane Price said: “The grey to green area between West Bar and Waingate area is beautiful…hope this looks the same. We are never going to have a city full of shops. The student culture brings in money for the city, move with the times please.”

Fargate is set to be transformed into a huge flowerbed with outdoor seating, new images show.

Paul Downend voiced the big concern: “That’s if M&S stays.”

The images were from civil engineering contractor John Sisk which started work last month so that Fargate is ‘transformed into vibrant, welcoming spaces for all to enjoy’. The project is set to complete in summer next year.