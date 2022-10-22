The container park opened today at 11am, with a bookshop, Get Wurst and Clapping Seoul opening for the first time in the attraction. There are still some businesses within the container park yet to open, with a mexican street food vendor, microbrewery and bar yet to open.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, Co-Chair Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Commitee, was at the attraction when The Star went to take a look and said: “This is what it was about for us, giving budding entreprenuers an opportunity to set up a business."

Fargate container park is open today after months of delay

The container park will welcome a number of additional businesses, with the additional food vendor opening on Monday. The bar, on the upper flooor of the park, is also expected soon, as Coun Iqbal said it would be ready in “a week or two” due to techincal issues.

One of Coun Iqbal’s favourite features, as he showed The Star around, was the big screen found above the central walkway. He said: “I can’t wait. We’ve got the World Cup and where better to come and enjoy a game than here.

Clapping Seoul is one of the food outlets proving popular on the opening day.

We’ve built on the success of the Women’s Euros, we had the fan base down [on Devonshire Green]. Absolutely amazing. So this gives everybody an opportunity to come and enjoy the games.”

Coun Iqbal is hoping the attraction will win round some of Sheffield’s residents who are more sceptical of the plan, saying “there’s something here for everybody”, but did admit the delay to the project had been “frustrating”.