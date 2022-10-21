Work to convert the former Sports Direct store on High Street, Sheffield, into a new Lidl store is set to get underway soon, with the area surrounding the building having already been boarded up ready for construction. Lidl confirmed earlier this year that it would be opening a new branch there when Sports Direct moved out and onto The Moor, which has since happened. A spokeperson for the budget supermarket chain this week said: “We are preparing to start construction on our new Sheffield store in due course, with a view to opening our new store in spring 2023.”

Lidl will occupy two floors in the building, which was once home to House of Fraser, where the other tenants are Poundland and the British Heart Foundation, whose store front is on Arundel Gate. The Star reported earlier this year that Lidl had signed a 25-year lease for the premises.

The former Sports Direct store on High Street in Sheffield city centre is being converted into a new Lidl supermarket, which is scheduled to open in spring 2023

Another new Lidl on Lane End in Chapeltown, Sheffield, is also scheduled to open next spring, with fit-out works there having already begun. Lidl has said its Chapeltown store will include an in-store bakery, a customer toilet with baby changing facilities, and ‘ample’ parking for cars and bicycles. It has yet to release further details about the facilities at its new city centre store.

Lidl also wants to build another new city centre store on Eyre Street, at the site of the former Staples and Mothercare stores beside the ring road, but the planning application for this branch has yet to be considered by Sheffield Council.