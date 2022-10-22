Family statement released after body found in search for missing woman with links to Sheffield

Derbyshire Constabulary had been searching for 84-year-old Catherine Dilly after she was reported missing from her home on Stonelow Road, at Dronfeld, on Monday, October 17. Officers stated that they had been conducting extensive searches in the town and had been liaising with South Yorkshire Police across the border in Sheffield where Catherine had links. But police have now confirmed that the body of a deceased woman believed to be Catherine Dilly was found on Friday, October 21, in Dronfield.

Posting to Facebook, a family spokesperson said: “On behalf of Catherine’s family we would like to express our sincere gratitude for the help and support during this very difficult time. Every single officer involved from Derbyshire constabulary has gone above and beyond in their efforts to find Catherine and keep the family informed every step of the way and the support from the community has been fantastic. “We thank you all and we are certain Catherine would have been humbled at everyone’s efforts and kind words. Thank you all so much.”

Catherine Dilly.