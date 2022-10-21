Police made the disturbing find at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, just before 8.30am this morning. A cordon was initially put in place around the A&E entrance, before police sadly pronounced the man dead at the scene. Early reports suggested the man’s body was found in a waste disposal skip.

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: “There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.”

Part of Doncaster Royal Infirmary has been sealed off by police this morning.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the site was operating as normal but one entrance was only admitting urgent drop offs.