Doncaster Royal Infirmary: Tragedy as man's body found in skip outside hospital in South Yorkshire

The body of a man in his 30s has reportedly been found in a skip at Doncaster Royal Infirmary today, which led to police closing off part of the hospital.

By Harry Harrison
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 4:19pm

Police made the disturbing find at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, just before 8.30am this morning. A cordon was initially put in place around the A&E entrance, before police sadly pronounced the man dead at the scene. Early reports suggested the man’s body was found in a waste disposal skip.

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: “There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.”

Part of Doncaster Royal Infirmary has been sealed off by police this morning.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the site was operating as normal but one entrance was only admitting urgent drop offs.

They said: “Please use either the hospital's main entrance at Gate 4, South Block entrance near Gate 6 or the entrance opposite the Women's and Children's Hospital at Gate 1.”