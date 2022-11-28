HIDE, an upstairs boozer within the much-delayed Fargate attraction, was supposed to launch on Friday, November 25. But it remains apparently lifeless today and phone calls to the managers go unanswered. It means the Container Park is still not fully open more than four months after the original launch date in July and just weeks before it is dismantled.

Two projects on Fargate - repaving and a revamp of the former Clinton Cards shop - will force the Container Park development to move to another site in the city. A city council spokeswoman said the move was likely to be in spring but a new location had yet to be chosen. The authority previously said it was in negotiations with a third party over a new site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development was due to open in time for the women’s Euros in July. It was designed by Sheffield company SteelYard Kelham and is owned by the city council.

HIDE, an upstairs bar within the much-delayed Fargate attraction, advertised its launch date as Friday, November 25.

The aim is to breathe new life into the once bustling Fargate with new independent shops, street food sellers and the bar.

When the Container Park was officially opened, Councillor Mazher Iqbal, Co-Chairman of Sheffield Council’s Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said: “This new hub of shops, bars and restaurants offers something unique to Fargate and an injection of activity which will attract people back to this area of town again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The future is bright for our city centre and I look forward to seeing what comes next.”