Container Park Sheffield: When the controversial attraction on Fargate will close and where it could move
Sheffield’s £446,000 Container Park will be dismantled in ‘early spring’ councillors have said.
The development at the top of Fargate partially opened two weeks ago after being delayed from July. Now, the authority has confirmed it will have to move to make way for the repaving of Fargate. An exact date has not been agreed but ‘it will be early spring’, councillors say.
It comes after a contractor who is set to start working on Fargate in March told The Star he understood they would be taken down in the New Year.
Lib Dem leader Coun Shaffaq put questions to Couns Julie Grocutt and Mazher Iqbal, co-chairs of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee. They confirmed £412,678 had been spent on the project to date. And some £33,000 more would be used to move it to a new location in the city centre. It is believed the empty plot outside Midland station is a frontrunner to be chosen.