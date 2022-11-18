HIDE, an upstairs bar within the Fargate attraction, is advertised as opening on Friday, November 25. If the launch goes ahead as planned, the Container Park will then be fully open - more than four months after the original launch date of July and just weeks before it is dismantled.

Two development projects on Fargate - repaving and a revamp of the former Clinton Cards shop - will force the container park to move.

A city council spokeswoman said it was likely to be in spring but a new location had yet to be chosen. The authority previously said it was in negotiations with a third party over a new site.

HIDE is an upstairs bar in the shipping container development set to open on November 25.

The development was due to open in time for the women’s Euros in July. It was designed by Sheffield company SteelYard Kelham and is owned by the city council.

