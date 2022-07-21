Elshaw House: Seven-storey office block with shops and cafes in Sheffield city centre 'tops out'

A new office block in Sheffield’s Heart of the City has ‘topped out’ - and the project team is confident of ‘attracting leading organisations’ when it hits the market.​​​​​​​

By David Walsh
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 7:46 am

​​​​​​Elshaw House celebrated the construction milestone with a photo opportunity for VIPs from the council - which is paying for it - and builders, managers and engineers.

The seven-storey building stands on the site of the former fire station between Wellington Street, Carver Street and Backfields and behind developments on Cambridge Street including a food hall, live music venue and hub for independent retailers and creative workshops.

The seven-storey building stands on the site of the former fire station between Wellington Street, Carver Street and Backfields

The ground floor will have shops and cafes. It is set to open in spring.

Developers say it is ’zero carbon ready’, a status they say it will achieve when the electricity grid is decarbonised.

Elshaw house is part of the taxpayer-funded £470m Heart of the City scheme in Sheffield city centre.

Kate Martin, executive director, city futures at sheffield city council, said: “This will the most sustainable office in Sheffield and will continue to grow the new business district at the heart of our city centre. The council’s ambition is for Sheffield to become carbon neutral by 2030 and developments like this are essential to us meeting those targets.”

Elshaw House celebrated the construction milestone with a photo opportunity for VIPs from the council and builders, managers and engineers.

Andrew Davison, project director at queensberry, commented: “The building is already years ahead of current practice, with predicted performance close to expected 2035-2050 standards. It sets the bar for new offices in Sheffield – delivering a blueprint for more sustainable, innovative and flexible workspaces.”

Sheffield firm Henry Boot is building Elshaw House, developments on Cambridge Street and a block of 365 flats, Kangaroo Works on Trafalgar Street.

Sheffield