The eviction of an elderly Sheffield couple has been called off at the 11th hour after a mortgage firm responded to pleas from the family.

Ruth and Philip Atkin have been told they can stay in the house on Kirton Road, Burngreave, for another month.

They were due to be evicted at 11.30am on Thursday, January 11.

CHL Mortgages is also offering them £500 to 'seek advice on their options'.

The decision comes after the couple’s plight appeared in The Star.

Son Paul Atkin also wrote to the mortgage firm’s chief executive.

He said: "I can only presume that they ultimately don't want the bad publicity so fingers crossed my parents can either get rehoused or stay in the property."

Ruth and Philip originally took out a £76,000 mortgage with a different company in 2006. Seven years later they agreed a deal to pay £40 a week, they say.

The mortgage transferred to CHL in 2019.

In March last year a statement showed they owed £82,000 and £4,400 in fees and it was an interest only mortgage.

Ruth said it is more like £87,000 today and £90,000 with fees. The property is worth £60,000 and they have no equity in it, she added.

Last year, the mortgage firm told told couple it wanted the full amount owed to be paid, or they would lose their home.

A notice of eviction from Sheffield County Court in December states it has issued a warrant for possession giving a bailiff the authority to evict them.

But since the couple's plight was highligted yesterday, CHL contacted their son, Paul, and said in correspondence: "We can advise that we wrote to Mr and Mrs Atkin on 8 January to confirm we have stayed the eviction for a further month.