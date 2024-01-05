Developer will try again to turn these derelict Sheffield offices into flats

A proposal has been submitted to convert vacant land with historic offices into new homes in Sheffield for a second time.

This building and the offices inside could be turned into apartments.

The developers would build 23 flats on a site that encloses approximately 0.2 hectares in area and contains an office block on Eastern Avenue.

A planning document stated that the building currently on-site was constructed during the late 1980s and has remained relatively unmodified in terms of appearance since the mid-1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the site is currently vacant and was last occupied as offices in 2016.

The proposal for a change of use, submitted by Seven Property Lettings Ltd, is to create one-bed flats with internal floorspaces ranging from 37sqm to 60sqm.

The flats are to be laid out over three floors and are to be served by a total of 20 parking spaces (with one disabled space).

A previous application by the same applicant had been refused in 2022 on the basis of concerns regarding adequate natural light, space standards in some of the proposed flats and the lack of details about bins and storage as well as highway and pedestrian safety.

This has now been addressed, the application said.

A decision will have to be made by February 13.