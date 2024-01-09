The couple say they have several serious health issues

An elderly Sheffield couple are in despair at the prospect of being evicted from their home of 36 years in just two days time.

Ruth and Philip Atkin, have until 11.30am on Thursday (January 11) to leave their house on Kirton Road, Burngreave.

The couple say they have several serious physical, and now mental, health issues as a result.

Ruth, aged 68, said: "We don’t know where we are going to go or store anything. We have a lot of clutter and a cat. We hope a miracle happens."

The couple are with CHL Mortgages. Last year, the firm said it wanted full payment or the property back, Ruth said.

The couple originally took out a £76,000 mortgage with a different company in 2006. Seven years later they agreed a deal to pay £40 a week, they say.

The mortgage transferred to CHL in 2019.

In March last year a statement showed they owed £82,000 and £4,400 in fees and it was an interest only mortgage.

Ruth said it is more like £87,000 today and £90,000 with fees. The property is worth £60,000 and they have no equity in it, she added.

A notice of eviction from Sheffield County Court in December states it has issued a warrant for possession giving a bailiff the authority to evict them.

It adds: "The eviction will take place on 11 January 2024 at 11:30 am. You should arrange to leave the property with your belongings before this date and time."