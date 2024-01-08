CAMRA Sheffield has been holding a social in the first week of January for years to help pubs at a quiet time of year

Beer experts chose from "among the best" boozers in Sheffield city centre for their first pub crawl of 2024.

Some 14 members of CAMRA visited venues selected by committee including Pub of the Month winners, those with heritage value and newcomers opened in the last 12 months - all united by offering "well kept" real ale.

The Campaign for Real Ale was set up in 1971 to fight the growing mass production of beer and the homogenisation of the British brewing industry. Today, South Yorkshire is known as the ‘real ale capital of the world’ and the birthplace of the craft beer revolution.

CAMRA Sheffield has been holding a social in the first week of January for years to help pubs at a quiet time of year, according to press officer Kevin Thompson.

He added: "As far as real ale goes, these are among the best and many serve local beers such as Abbeydale, Bradfield, Ashover, as well as guests from around the UK. The beer is kept well, and many have some heritage value in the buildings and interiors.

"The night attracts men and women with ages of members in their late 30s up to 70s, although it would be nice to recruit some younger members, an issue we are actively addressing this year."

Here are the five visited by CAMRA members at the start of 2024 - and what they drank, written by Kevin Thompson.

CAMRA Sheffield Cheers! CAMRA Sheffield members enjoy their first social of 2024.

The Bath Hotel on Victoria Street, a very ornate, traditional pub with interesting features. Beers tend to be from Abbeydale, Ashover, and other local sources. I plumped for a pint of Abbeydale Deception, a 4.1 per cent New Zealand Pale Ale, before giving a half of Ashover Light Mild, 3.8 per cent a go.

We then hopped over a damp West Street to The Red Deer, another traditional backstreet pub frequented by visitors, locals and students. Again, there was a good choice of wickets where I went for a pint of Citra, a hazy pale of 4.2 per cent from Oakham Ales, which seemed to be the choice of the majority.

Next was the short walk down to Division Street to Vocation & Co, a nice modern real ale and craft keg bar. Lots of their beer is on pump, keg, and in cans. Being a flavoured stout lover the Naughty and Nice, a 5.9 per cent chocolate flavour stout, hit the spot.