Sheffield pubs: All the boozers visited by CAMRA real ale fans on first pub crawl of 2024 including the Bath
Beer experts chose from "among the best" boozers in Sheffield city centre for their first pub crawl of 2024.
Some 14 members of CAMRA visited venues selected by committee including Pub of the Month winners, those with heritage value and newcomers opened in the last 12 months - all united by offering "well kept" real ale.
The Campaign for Real Ale was set up in 1971 to fight the growing mass production of beer and the homogenisation of the British brewing industry. Today, South Yorkshire is known as the ‘real ale capital of the world’ and the birthplace of the craft beer revolution.
CAMRA Sheffield has been holding a social in the first week of January for years to help pubs at a quiet time of year, according to press officer Kevin Thompson.
He added: "As far as real ale goes, these are among the best and many serve local beers such as Abbeydale, Bradfield, Ashover, as well as guests from around the UK. The beer is kept well, and many have some heritage value in the buildings and interiors.
"The night attracts men and women with ages of members in their late 30s up to 70s, although it would be nice to recruit some younger members, an issue we are actively addressing this year."
Here are the five visited by CAMRA members at the start of 2024 - and what they drank, written by Kevin Thompson.