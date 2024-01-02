Call to halt sale of Sheffield green space for housing
An e-petition to the council has been launched by Georgia Milne opposing the sale of the green space at the junction of Rock Street and Neville Drive.(Web link: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/mgEPetitionListDisplay.aspx?VM=2)
The land, adjoining Denholme Close Recreation Ground, has been marketed for sale by the council and appears on the Rightmove website with offers invited and no price range advertised.
The marketing details say: “The site is assessed to have the potential to deliver approximately 24 houses.”
The petition calls for the council to withdraw the sale of the land “to instead preserve it for use as a community green space”.
It states: “Recognising the critical shortage of council-run allotments and community green spaces in the local Burngreave and Kelham neighbourhoods, we urge the council to reconsider the sale of this land for private development.
“Instead, we propose that the space be repurposed for the benefit of the community, either as social housing or as a dedicated green area accessible to all residents.”
The petition calls on the council to consider alternative uses for the land that “prioritise the well-being and recreational needs of the local community, such as community gardens, allotments, public parks, or social housing”.
It wants to see “open dialogue with local residents to gather input on the future use of this green space”.
It adds: “If the council’s suggestion that 24 privately-owned dwellings be built on the land is carried out, this will not only remove a large area of green space from the existing community but also increase the local demand for accessible green spaces.
“It is well known that once publicly-owned land is sold, the chances of it being returned to public ownership are slim. Therefore, we strongly advocate for a comprehensive plan to retain public ownership of this green space, ensuring its continued use for the greater good of the local community.”
The petition, which was launched in December, has been signed by five people so far, including Coun Peter Price, and runs until March 12.