A new batch of hopefuls is heading to the famously busy street after plans for all-day parking ban shelved

Four new occupiers are set for Sheffield’s trendy Ecclesall Road - including two restaurants - after the end of uncertainty over parking plans.

The former Red’s True Barbecue is under offer from a Midlands company looking to open before Christmas, said Mark Holmes of Crosthwaite Commercial.

A sushi operator could take the old Johanne’s sandwich bar and tea room next to The Dark Horse micropub at Banner Cross. And a charity shop is set to take the former Crepes and Cakes shop next to Beres at 399 Ecclesall Road.

All three have agreed terms and solicitors are finalising the deals, Mr Holmes said. Meanwhile, the former Pomm Pom nail salon next to Freestylers hairdresser at 547 is currently being turned into an upmarket kitchen showroom by an independent local firm.

Mr Holmes said: “It’s good people have the confidence to do this. A lot of people’s perceptions are that there are a lot of 'To Let' boards up but the Pom unit was gone within a month. There’s decent demand out there, we have two more with advanced interest but not agreed. Now there are no plans for red lines people have a bit more certainty. I think business has viewed the decision positively."

Last month, controversial plans for a 12-hour parking ban on Ecclesall Road were shelved in favour of making other changes to improve the reliability of city bus services. The scheme was vehemently opposed by some businesses.

Mr Holmes added: "Banner Cross is becoming a food and drink destination, with several new venues including the Itchy Pig micropub and Holt restaurant. But it’s true smaller units are easier to let.”

The former Graze Inn, Honeycomb bar restaurant, Amaro Lounge, Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food and former Colombo restaurants are among the empty units.