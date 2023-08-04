The announcement comes after years of complaints about Excel Parking in Sheffield

The Government has issued a message to every driver hit by ‘unfair and costly’ parking charges as part of a clampdown on ‘rogue’ firms.

Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove is taking on the private parking industry and wants ‘everyone to come forward’ and have their say.

It could see tickets slashed from £100 to £50 and £70 debt recovery fees banned, he said.

'Over-written' Excel Parking signs at The Berkeley Centre on Ecclesall Road.

The proposed changes are in a new Private Parking Code of Practice which aims to stop drivers being penalised unfairly and tackle ‘confusing and misleading signs’, a lack of ‘grace’ periods and a complex appeals process. It could also “draw people back to their local high streets,” Mr Gove said.

He added: “Millions of people across the country use private car parks and we want this to continue without them having the fear of being slapped with unfair and costly charges. Our new Private Parking Code of Practice will put this right, delivering a much fairer system for drivers and industry - and today’s call for evidence is an important part of shaping this policy. I encourage everyone to come forward and have their say.”

A consultation period runs until Sunday September 24.

The government initially published plans for a new code of practice, lower charges and independent appeals service last year. But operators mounted a legal challenge and they were withdrawn. Now they are back.

In March, the RAC Foundation said private parking was set to become a billion-pound a year industry as the number of tickets hit an all-time high. It prompted claims of a ‘feeding frenzy’ by parking firms afraid of new rules.

In Sheffield, Excel Parking has just been replaced at Berkeley Centre on Ecclesall Road after years of complaints over complex and secret rules and signage, struggles with allegedly faulty machines and a sluggish payment app.

In Broomhill, where it runs the Rooftop car park, some drivers have vowed never to return, while shopkeepers have accused the company of “killing trade.”

Shopkeepers Mark Williamson, left, and Dean Oldfield accused Excel Parking of "killing" trade in Broomhill.

Minister for levelling up, Dehenna Davison, said: “We all know how annoying parking can be – from driving around endlessly to being met with complicated signs and impossible terms and conditions. It’s needlessly confusing, and that’s why we’re pushing ahead with the Private Parking Code of Practice to create a fairer system.”