A speciality cafe is set to open in one of Sheffield’s most popular areas.

Bruno Espresso Bar has taken the old Banner Hops unit in the Silver Hill parade of shops on Ecclesall Road South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proprietor Chiara Bruno told Facebook supporters they hoped to open at the end of August. As well as coffee, it is set to have a deli bar and sell fresh paninis. Building work is underway now.

Banner Hops closed at the end of March. The popular craft beer shop traded for two years before owner Sophie Wood called time to concentrate on her family. Before that it was home to Philip Johnson formal hire and tailor for 26 years.

The row at Silver Hill includes a fishmonger, chocolate, cheese and gift shops and a branch of Roses the Bakers, as well as the upmarket Prince of Wales pub. In March, Mark Holmes of agent Crosthwaite Commercial, said they’d had four parties interested in the unit.

Sophie Wood at Banner Hops