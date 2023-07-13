News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

Ecclesall Road: Speciality coffee shop Bruno Espresso Bar set to open on popular Sheffield shopping street

New Espresso Bar will complement shops at popular Silver Hill parade

By David Walsh
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:14 BST

A speciality cafe is set to open in one of Sheffield’s most popular areas.

Bruno Espresso Bar has taken the old Banner Hops unit in the Silver Hill parade of shops on Ecclesall Road South.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proprietor Chiara Bruno told Facebook supporters they hoped to open at the end of August. As well as coffee, it is set to have a deli bar and sell fresh paninis. Building work is underway now.

Most Popular

Banner Hops closed at the end of March. The popular craft beer shop traded for two years before owner Sophie Wood called time to concentrate on her family. Before that it was home to Philip Johnson formal hire and tailor for 26 years.

The row at Silver Hill includes a fishmonger, chocolate, cheese and gift shops and a branch of Roses the Bakers, as well as the upmarket Prince of Wales pub. In March, Mark Holmes of agent Crosthwaite Commercial, said they’d had four parties interested in the unit.

Sophie Wood at Banner HopsSophie Wood at Banner Hops
Sophie Wood at Banner Hops
Bruno Espresso BarBruno Espresso Bar
Bruno Espresso Bar

Related topics:SheffieldFood