The family built up a huge number of regular customers and had 'the busiest site in Sheffield'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The boss of a Sheffield car wash has spoken of her devastation at being forced to close after 18 years of “hard work and standing outside in all weathers”.

Julie Wilson, and sons Matthew and David, had to shut the site next to Kwik Fit on Ecclesall Road in May after their lease was not renewed. This week a new car wash opened on the plot leaving her “devastated.”

Julie Wilson, with sons Matthew, left, and David, ran a car wash on Ecclesall Road for 18 years.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “After 18 years of hard work building up this business, standing outside in all weathers and surviving Covid closures we were issued a section 25 notice to quit.

“This plot, after years of never not paying my rent, was sold to a developer who told me immediately he wouldn't be renewing my lease because he was going to build on it.

“I was absolutely devastated by the news and the financial implications for my family.”

Julie said the business on Ecclesall Road was the busiest car wash in Sheffield.

Julie, from Bradford, launched Express Hand Car Wash with her ex-husband after they moved out of selling signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They started in a section of a petrol station on Queens Road next to Halfords which became so busy the landlord offered them their own site in a former petrol station on Ecclesall Road.

Julie said over the years they built up a huge number of regular customers and employed up to 10 people. But it was tough, as well as the weather, they commuted from Bradford every day which took up to two hours.

She added: “I would say it was the busiest car wash in Sheffield. But it’s not an easy job. People think I used to sit in an office but I would take the money and spray the cars with chemicals, it was back-breaking work. The best bit was all the lovely customers. We love Sheffield and have family in Sheffield and always had a strong connection to it.”

The family also co-owns a car wash on Archer Lane, near Sainsbury’s, which they are in the process of selling, she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie posted about her experiences online and scores of customers reacted with sadness.

One said: “Such sad news for you. But you have a loyal following that will carry on coming to Archer Road. Your staff are amazing, my husband comes all the time.”