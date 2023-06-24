Debenhams in Sheffield is set to reopen as a ‘makers market’ and food hall called The People’s Store, The Star can reveal.​​​​​​​

The shop on The Moor will offer space to craftspeople through concessions lasting as little as a week or up to a year, according to property agent Anthony Lorenz, representing owner, London firm MHA.

The plan is to move ahead “very quickly” he added, with activity in the building starting in “about a month”. Signs will go up in the windows advertising concessions, he added. Meanwhile, plans for a trendy food hall will be welcomed as a way of attracting shoppers.

It comes in the same week Sheffield City Council announced a preferred bidder for the John Lewis building and new images were released of huge and colourful flowerbeds on Fargate after a £15m revamp, which is set to complete next year.

Debenhams on The Moor in Sheffield on its last day of trading on May 15 2021.

Debenhams on The Moor closed when the historic chain went bust in 2021. MHA spent a year trying to let it before putting it up for sale. Following several false dawns, it developed the idea of a ‘person-to-person’ to store selling items by local makers.

Now the plan is going ahead as a joint venture between MHA and a financier, Mr Lorenz said. In April he said if the makers' market idea was successful, the first floor could reopen, possibly selling second hand furniture.

He said then: “We think the maths of a person-to-person store letting will work....It’s not about using brands, because they are in shopping centres already.”