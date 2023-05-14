The Debenhams store in Sheffield city centre has been closed now for two years.

The five-storey building on The Moor closed on May 15, 2021. The well known department store chain shut all its stores, including the one at Meadowhall too, with the loss of 12,000 jobs nationwide.

The brand was bought by online retailer Boohoo in a £55m deal.

The Moor store is up for sale and these photographs below were taken by auctioneers to show what the building looks like inside after standing empty after being stripped bare 24 months ago.

In Jaunary of this year, the owner of the building suggested it was set to be snapped up by an “overseas store group”.

Agent Anthony Lorenz, who is handling the sale for London firm MHA, said: “We have got a purchaser who wants the building as a store and we are pushing on that. They are an overseas store group and they want to reopen it as a shop with loads of concessions inside.”

If the deal fell through, another firm was keen to run the building, also as a department store, he added.

There was said to have been a potential buyer who wanted to run it as a shop with a wine bar and cafe at one time.

In April Mr Lorenz said the store could be used to offer space to craftspeople in a series of concessions on the ground floor.

