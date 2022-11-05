The attraction, which partially opened two weeks ago on Fargate, would be successful on the site beside Sheaf Square, according to Jeremy Brooke, chief executive of 250-strong SSB Law. The land, which has been disused for more than 10 years, is owned by Sheffield City Council and was reserved for an HS2 station which is now not happening.

Screened off from Sheaf Square, it occasionally hosts a funfair. Thousands of people walk past it every day.

The Container Park will leave Fargate in ‘early spring’ to allow re-paving work to be carried out and the station site is believed to be a frontrunner for a new home. It was one of several suggested by Star readers.

Mr Brooke said: “The proposal to move the Container Park to Sheaf Square makes total sense. We want Sheffield to be a place that investors, workers, students and visitors are attracted to.

“There was a plan to bring the highly successful BoxPark to Sheffield a few years ago, there were very advanced plans for a 10-year lease and the agreement included regular weekend events, for some reason this stalled and the site has sat vacant for almost 10 years since these plans were developed.

“There's been too much negativity recently. We need to start making these kinds of initiatives happen so we can make Sheffield attractive, vibrant and welcoming.”

A council spokeswoman said they were having confidential talks with a third party over a new city centre location.

On social media Graham Moss suggested placing the containers on the Cathedral's large forecourt. He wrote: “The containers should be moved to a place where they can be used to support homeless people and substance abusers without affecting the attractiveness of the city centre to shoppers. Maybe the Cathedral grounds?”

But 'Shak' said: “I think it should be moved to the suburbs somewhere like Page Hall or Manor.”

The development was due to open on Fargate for the women’s Euros in July. The hub was designed by Sheffield company SteelYard Kelham. This project has cost £412,678 so far, with £33,322 left to move the containers.

