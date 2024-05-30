Vintage Store Devonshire Street: Sheffield city centre clothing store announces its closure
Sheffield looks set to lose another city centre shop, after a closing down sale was announced at a prominent clothing store.
A notice has been placed in the window of the Vintage Standards store on Devonshire Street announcing that it is closing.
It comes just under a year after the store first opened its doors, at the time under the name of The Vintage Store.
The company has been approached for comment.
The words ‘closing down’ have been written in the window, along with the message: “Every item £5.” And the store’s name has been removed from its sign.
The business had been operating under the slogan: “Fast fashion is not free. Someone somewhere is paying.”
When it opened last June, The Vintage Store replaced the YSM designer store which had previously occupied the building, but which closed back in April 2023, with the building’s owner having placed a notice in the window of the store on Devonshire Street stating that the building has been taken back by its landlord.
YSM, which closed earlier this year, was previously known as BLK Gallery, and sold a range of designer brands.
That area of town is already home to a number of smart vintage clothing stores, with such businesses trading on both Division Street and Devonshire Street.
The Vintage Store listed a number of high profile brands among its vintage stock on its website when it first opened its Sheffield store last year.
At the time it ran shops in several locations across the north of England, including Hull, Liverpool, Newcastle and York.
