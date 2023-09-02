This retro photo gallery shows some of the much-missed shops and places to eat and drink or dance the night away which have been lost over the years

Devonshire Street is one of Sheffield's most popular shopping parades, thanks to its mixture of quirky independent shops, bars, restaurants and cafes.

It has long been a great place to meet friends for a drink or bite to eat, or to hunt for a special gift or something with which to treat yourself, making it a beloved haunt for generations of residents and visitors to Sheffield.

This retro photo gallery taking you back in time through the noughties and 1990s to the beginning of the 80s shows some of the much-missed shops and places to eat and drink or dance the night away which have been lost over the years.

The nostalgic images also feature some of the venues which are still going strong many years later, often after numerous changes over the years.

From revellers cutting some shapes on the dance floor at The Hip Joint club night in the late 90s to the construction of the hugely popular Devonshire Green park, these pictures are bound to bring back memories for many readers.

Among the lost businesses shown, along with the characters who ran them, are Bistro Casablanca, Mr. Kite's Celebrated Wine Bar, and the Mashouse restaurant.

The photos are either taken from The Star's archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Bistro Casablanca, on Devonshire Street, Sheffield. Casablanca owner Roy Broughton and bar person Lisa Staniforth are pictured here in October 2002.

Mr. Kites Celebrated Wine Bar and Bistro Restaurant, on Devonshire Street, at the junction with Broomhall Street, Sheffield, in July 1981. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Shops on Devonshire Street, Sheffield, in 1981, showing (right) Sheffield Association of Youth Clubs. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Action on the dance floor at The Hip Joint, a new night at the Forum, on Devonshire Street, Sheffield, in 1999.