Lottery winners: The 22 neighbourhoods in Sheffield to have been awarded the most Big Lottery Fund cash
Thousands of us in Sheffield buy a lottery ticket, hoping to win a fortune.
But the other side of this is that some of our money that we spend on those tickets goes to good causes.
Much of that cash is distributed to community schemes through the Big Lottery Fund. It distributes over £600m a year to communities across the UK, raised by players of The National Lottery.
But who are the winners when it comes to getting that cash for projects in the city? We have looked at the figures on Sheffield Council’s Local Insights page to find out the neighbourhoods which are getting the most money from the scheme.
Here was list the 22 neighbourhoods which have received the most money, with the combined total of grants made to local projects and organisations by the Big Lottery Fund between 2004 and 2023.
Does the area where you live make the list?
