Major track replacement work is underway in Sheffield city centre until Friday

Sheffield city centre was void of trams today - as workmen moved ahead with rail replacement work.

Workers could be seen at work behind barriers running from the Cathedral to High Street, as Sheffield re-opened again after the Bank Holiday, with tram replacement buses operating.

Signs at the Cathedral, usually one of Sheffield’s busiest tram stops, directed passengers down Church Street and onto the bottom of High Street, where regular buses marked TR1 - the code for the tram replacement services - came and went.

At High Street, the two double decker buses which stopped to pick up and let off passengers while we were there appeared to be almost empty.

The empty tram stop near City Hall. Picture: David Kessen, National World

One woman who got off the bus, who did not want to be named, said she understood that the work had to be done.

Among those at the stop were friends Anne Bryson, and Lynn Cairney, from Richmond, who had planned to take a tram to Parkgate, in Rotherham, for a day at the shops.

Lynn said the trams had only caused them problems this morning.

She said: “We only go once in a while to Parkgate, but we didn't realise that the tram wasn’t running, so it’s going to make it a longer day for us.

Anne added: “We won’t be going now. We’ll have to stay in Sheffield.”

Jack Walker was in Sheffield after coming from Skegness to visit family. He said it had not impacted on him today, but when you needed one it was a bit of a struggle. He said: “If you want to go to Rotherham Parkgate you’re having to go on the bus all the way round to the other side of the loop, where it finishes.”

One of the tram replacement buses at High Street. Photo: David Kessen, National World

A walk down West Street revealed several more of the replacement buses. Again, they appeared to be nearly empty, with few people waiting for them at the stops.

However one resident raised concerns over the closure of the Netherthorpe tramstop, which is closed for refurbishment.

He said: “During that period the nearest replacement bus stop is Broad Lane/Beet Street, which is not in walking distance for the disabled and elderly people in Netherthorpe. Our only alternative is the 10 and 10a buses that operate hourly Monday to Saturday. This means we are unable to get around for shopping etc during this period, without using taxis.”

Rail replacement engineering works started on Saturday (May 25) in Sheffield city centre with further works planned, in other areas of the tram network, over the summer.

They form part of an ongoing maintenance programme and bosses say they are critical to extend the lifespan of the network. Officials say the new rails will give passengers a better travel experience - improving comfort and reducing noise in areas where tracks are currently worn - as well as reducing the risk of closure of the network on safety grounds.