Upmarket events venue opens in former builders' yard in trendy Neepsend, Sheffield
The Victoria on Rowland Street, Neepsend, is a ‘premium indoor and outdoor space with up to 500 capacity over multiple rooms’.
Built in 1884, in 2008 the site was used to store construction materials. It was also used by Victoria Works which provided performance space for circus and performing arts.
The Victoria is part of the gentrification of Neepsend which has seen traditional businesses move out and a boom in flats and residents.
It is co-owned by Sally Clark, who also owns The Mowbray venue, in a restored building on nearby Mowbray Street, and The Chimney House venue in Kelham Island.
Posting on Linkedin she wrote: “Been pretty busy over the last four years getting our new building open and ready for launch!”
Last year, Sheffield City Council sparked uproar when it introduced measures to improve cycling safety and cut car use, including double yellow lines and fewer parking spaces in Neepsend.
