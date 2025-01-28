Former electricity substation and police cells in Sheffield to be converted into micropub
Sheffield City Council’s planning department has decided to grant permission for a developer to create a new bottleshop replacing an old, out-of-use electricity substation on Hicks Street, Neepsend, approximately 1km North of the city centre.
The plan is to open a bottleshop “for purchase of bottled beers to take away with the option to consume on the premises”.
Part of the development will be a new rear extension built to accommodate rear of house facilities.
A planning document noted: “The existing building was formerly used to house a substation and prior to that was cells for the adjacent police station.
“The building is a fine example of vernacular design incorporating a traditional Sheffield corner.
“It is not listed but falls just inside the boundary of the Kelham and Neepsend Conservation area and is considered a building of some heritage significance which is worth preserving.”
