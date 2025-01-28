Former electricity substation and police cells in Sheffield to be converted into micropub

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 28th Jan 2025, 09:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A former electric substation and police cells will be converted into a new micropub just outside Sheffield city centre.

Sheffield City Council’s planning department has decided to grant permission for a developer to create a new bottleshop replacing an old, out-of-use electricity substation on Hicks Street, Neepsend, approximately 1km North of the city centre.

The plan is to open a bottleshop “for purchase of bottled beers to take away with the option to consume on the premises”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Part of the development will be a new rear extension built to accommodate rear of house facilities.

A former electric substation and police cells will be converted into a new micropub just outside Sheffield city centre.A former electric substation and police cells will be converted into a new micropub just outside Sheffield city centre.
A former electric substation and police cells will be converted into a new micropub just outside Sheffield city centre.

A planning document noted: “The existing building was formerly used to house a substation and prior to that was cells for the adjacent police station.

“The building is a fine example of vernacular design incorporating a traditional Sheffield corner.

“It is not listed but falls just inside the boundary of the Kelham and Neepsend Conservation area and is considered a building of some heritage significance which is worth preserving.”

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City CouncilNorth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice