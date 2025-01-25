Neepsend bus gate: Concerns as ANOTHER Sheffield bus gate starts ensnaring motorists with fears of fines
Residents are now raising concerns about a bus gate which has now been put in place in Neepsend, with residents concerned over possible fines.
It is the latest bus gate to upset motorists, with some of the most notorious of them already in place around areas close to the city centre, such as Arundel Gate and Furnival Gate, which were made permanent last year.
Now another bus gate is in place at Neepsend - and some of the city’s motorists are being taken by surprise.
It came into effect on November 21 last year.
One worried driver who had been unaware of the new gate contacted The Star to raise his concerns. He said: “I got caught out yesterday. I hope I don’t get a fine.”
And after the Star reported how the bus gate at Arundel Gate had taken over £1.8m in fines last year, one reader said: “Wait till people start moaning about getting fined for going through the bus gates on Burton Road at Neepsend and using the bus lane on Mowbray Street. Both clearly signed but drivers choose to ignore them. Do they not realise there are cameras on these too?”
Complaints by angry motorists over bus gates in the city have included accusations that the council is anti-motorist, with some claiming that they are deterring people from going into the city centre.
Sheffield Council has explained the new Neepsend bus gates, which came into effect late last year.
They said in an official document that new white lines were put in place in November.
The document stated the bus gate was from Burton Road, through the Rutland Road junction to Neepsend Lane.
In the opposite direction, approaching from Rutland Road, a bus gate came into effect after Percy Street.
“All motorists except for buses approaching from Rutland Road junction will need to turn left at Percy Street,” said a council document
Percy Street became one-way from Burton Road to Hicks Street. Platt Street became one-way from Hicks Street to Harvest Lane.
Council director of operational services Tom Smith said that bus gates improve bus journey times and cut air pollution when the Furnival Gate and Arundel Gate gates were approved last year.
