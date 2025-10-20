The Moor Sheffield: Escape Hunt in The Light cinema complex announces pre-Christmas opening date
Escape Hunt is launching in the first floor mall area of the Light Cinema on The Moor.
It will have five escape rooms and three outdoor adventures, its website states, and it is taking bookings from October 23.
Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.
It will join Nando’s and Boom Battle Bar - the only operators on the street for more than two years following the closure of The Confessional burger restaurant in January 2023.
Other outlets that have closed there include Pizza Express, Dough & Co pizza, Zizzi and Gourmet Burger Kitchen.
Escape Hunt runs escape rooms based on themes including Doctor Who, Aladdin, Alice in Puzzleland, the Wild West, Dracula, Japan, Vikings and India.
It has 24 venues across the UK and several more in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. The company bought the Boom Battle Bar chain in 2021.
The signing was a huge boost to NewRiver which owns The Moor and the old Debenhams building.