An escape room venue has announced its long-awaited opening date in Sheffield city centre.

Escape Hunt is launching in the first floor mall area of the Light Cinema on The Moor.

It will have five escape rooms and three outdoor adventures, its website states, and it is taking bookings from October 23.

Escape Hunt is opening in the former Dough & Co pizza restaurant unit in The Light cinema complex on The Moor. | nw

It will join Nando’s and Boom Battle Bar - the only operators on the street for more than two years following the closure of The Confessional burger restaurant in January 2023.

Other outlets that have closed there include Pizza Express, Dough & Co pizza, Zizzi and Gourmet Burger Kitchen.

Escape Hunt runs escape rooms based on themes including Doctor Who, Aladdin, Alice in Puzzleland, the Wild West, Dracula, Japan, Vikings and India.

It has 24 venues across the UK and several more in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. The company bought the Boom Battle Bar chain in 2021.

The signing was a huge boost to NewRiver which owns The Moor and the old Debenhams building.