Sheffield shops: Administrators reveal fate of Claire's accessories on The Moor
Earlier this week, administrators agreed to sell 156 to investment group Modella Capital, securing around 1,000 jobs. However, the deal did not include 145 sites.
Interpath Advisory has now published a list of locations that will close including Doncaster Frenchgate Centre, Doncaster Village and Chesterfield, Vicar Lane.
Closing-down sales will begin at all affected locations this weekend, with exact closure dates varying by store. The number of staff affected is unconfirmed.
Unfortunately, Claire’s on The Moor in Sheffield city centre is on the list. The Star understands the shop will close on Saturday October 11 with the loss of seven jobs.
The news comes as neighbouring shop Bodycare on The Moor closed last month. The Entertainer toyshop, which is adjacent, has also announced it is closing.
Claire’s, founded in 1961, entered administration on August 13 after sales fell in the face of competition from online retailers, as well as the rise of sales via social media such as TikTok.