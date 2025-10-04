Administrators have announced the fate of scores of Claire’s accessory shops including the last one in Sheffield city centre.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week, administrators agreed to sell 156 to investment group Modella Capital, securing around 1,000 jobs. However, the deal did not include 145 sites.

Claire's on The Moor, The chain entered administration in August. | nw

Interpath Advisory has now published a list of locations that will close including Doncaster Frenchgate Centre, Doncaster Village and Chesterfield, Vicar Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closing-down sales will begin at all affected locations this weekend, with exact closure dates varying by store. The number of staff affected is unconfirmed.

Unfortunately, Claire’s on The Moor in Sheffield city centre is on the list. The Star understands the shop will close on Saturday October 11 with the loss of seven jobs.

The news comes as neighbouring shop Bodycare on The Moor closed last month. The Entertainer toyshop, which is adjacent, has also announced it is closing.

Claire’s, founded in 1961, entered administration on August 13 after sales fell in the face of competition from online retailers, as well as the rise of sales via social media such as TikTok.