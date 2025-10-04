Sheffield shops: Administrators reveal fate of Claire's accessories on The Moor

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Oct 2025, 13:56 BST
Administrators have announced the fate of scores of Claire’s accessory shops including the last one in Sheffield city centre.

Earlier this week, administrators agreed to sell 156 to investment group Modella Capital, securing around 1,000 jobs. However, the deal did not include 145 sites.

Claire's on The Moor, The chain entered administration in August.placeholder image
Claire's on The Moor, The chain entered administration in August. | nw

Interpath Advisory has now published a list of locations that will close including Doncaster Frenchgate Centre, Doncaster Village and Chesterfield, Vicar Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Closing-down sales will begin at all affected locations this weekend, with exact closure dates varying by store. The number of staff affected is unconfirmed.

Unfortunately, Claire’s on The Moor in Sheffield city centre is on the list. The Star understands the shop will close on Saturday October 11 with the loss of seven jobs.

For all of the latest court stories, and more, sign up to the The Star’s Court newsletter. It’s your weekly update on the key stories from the city’s courtrooms.

The news comes as neighbouring shop Bodycare on The Moor closed last month. The Entertainer toyshop, which is adjacent, has also announced it is closing.

Claire’s, founded in 1961, entered administration on August 13 after sales fell in the face of competition from online retailers, as well as the rise of sales via social media such as TikTok.

Related topics:RetailersSheffieldAdministration
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice