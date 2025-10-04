The Entertainer: Popular Sheffield toy shop on The Moor announces last day and big discounts

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Oct 2025, 15:35 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2025, 15:48 BST
A popular city centre toy shop has announced big discounts as it prepares to close.

The Entertainer on The Moor is selling items half price, stating ‘everything must go’.

The Star understands the last day is officially Saturday October 11 - but it may close before then if all stock is sold.

The Entertainer toy shop on The Moor is closing.placeholder image
The Entertainer toy shop on The Moor is closing. | nw

The shop is a firm favourite with families.

The Entertainer was founded in 1981 by husband and wife team, Gary and Catherine Grant. It has more than 150 shops in the UK - including at Meadowhall - and a number abroad. It also trades online.

It comes after neighbouring shop Bodycare closed last month and nearby Claire’s accessories is closing within weeks.

