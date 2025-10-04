The Entertainer: Popular Sheffield toy shop on The Moor announces last day and big discounts
The Entertainer on The Moor is selling items half price, stating ‘everything must go’.
The Star understands the last day is officially Saturday October 11 - but it may close before then if all stock is sold.
The Entertainer was founded in 1981 by husband and wife team, Gary and Catherine Grant. It has more than 150 shops in the UK - including at Meadowhall - and a number abroad. It also trades online.