A popular city centre toy shop has announced big discounts as it prepares to close.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Entertainer on The Moor is selling items half price, stating ‘everything must go’.

The Star understands the last day is officially Saturday October 11 - but it may close before then if all stock is sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Entertainer toy shop on The Moor is closing. | nw

The shop is a firm favourite with families.

The Entertainer was founded in 1981 by husband and wife team, Gary and Catherine Grant. It has more than 150 shops in the UK - including at Meadowhall - and a number abroad. It also trades online.

It comes after neighbouring shop Bodycare closed last month and nearby Claire’s accessories is closing within weeks.