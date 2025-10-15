Sheffield shopping: Legendary independent fashion store makes surprise return to The Moor
Melody Couture is reopening in its old premises on The Moor, opposite Primark, possibly as early as the weekend.
Boss Javed Ramzan and workers are in the shop unpacking boxes of clothes and stands as they prepare for their big return.
Melody Couture sold trendy outfits to generations of young women and was famous for having fresh stock weekly and a communal changing room.
The shop closed after 34 years late last year when Mr Ramzan and his wife planned to retire. But a deal to lease the shop to a Japanese supermarket operator fell through, he said.
Mr Ramzan said: “I’m glad to be back. It’s what I have done all my life. This was my first job and it will be my last.”
Mr Ramzan originally opened in Castle Market in 1984 before moving to The Moor in 1990. The closure last year sparked an outpouring of dismay from fans.
He added: “I was so shocked. I did not think people would miss us. It was so heartwarming.”