Amplified buskers and preachers in Sheffield must stick to a code of conduct on annoyance, disturbance and noise, the city council has revealed.

But it is voluntary and the authority has no powers to enforce it.

The issue came up after four amplified preachers set up on The Moor, the city’s main retail street, within earshot of each other on Saturday.

Amplified preacher on The Moor. | nw

The same day, the launch of Korean supermarket Oseyo attracted up to 500 people who had to queue for up to two hours to get in.

The code asks buskers and preachers not to obstruct people or shops, to stay more than 50m apart and only use loudspeakers at ‘reasonable’ levels.

It also urges them to avoid causing annoyance or disturbance.

The Moor is popular with amplified preachers. | nw

A city council spokesperson said they asked buskers and preachers to stick to the code of conduct, which covers good practice on noise levels and content.

But the authority had no powers to demand it.

They added: “City Centre Ambassadors engage with buskers and preachers to ensure they understand the code of conduct.

“Any content that could potentially be classed as hateful should be reported to the police to investigate.”

Responding on The Star’s Facebook page, Gav Dodd said: “Preach by all means but all outdoor amplification should be banned on noise pollution grounds.”

Samantha Walker said: “Personally, I have no faith or religious beliefs but would defend the right of everyone to believe whatever they want to. It's a personal thing.

“My only issue is the noise. The Jehovah's Witnesses and the Muslim brothers don't see the need for ear splitting volume but still manage to minister their beliefs.

Queues for the launch of Oseyo on The Moor. | Nw

“The lady with the speaker is joyful but way too loud. When she's there and there are other loud preachers doing the same, it's all just audible overload. There should be a volume restriction enforced.”

The PSPO covers the area inside the ring road and Sheffield Station and South Street Park. | Google

Bridget Ingle added: “You cannot restrict political and religious preaching. On The Moor in particular it is the amplification that causes the majority of the problems.

“Not just for the preachers but the buskers as well.

“In London, for example they have certain spaces allocated when buskers can perform marked out on the pavement. And amplification is disallowed in certain places as well, which applies to both musicians and preachers.

“I would imagine it can't come soon enough for the people who live on or near The Moor.”

In April, the city council introduced a Public Spaces Protection Order allowing enforcement agencies to issue £100 fines to combat anti-social behaviour, including loitering, likely to have a ‘detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality.’

The city council did not comment on its use on The Moor.