Legendary Sheffield nightclub The Leadmill is hopeful it can win its battle against eviction with a new approach.

The existing management team have cranked up the emotional language describing it as a ‘Battle for the Soul of Sheffield’ and ‘Everything that’s made our city what it is today is at stake’. They want supporters to object - online and in person - to an application for a premises licence from new owner The Electric Group.

The Leadmill in Sheffield city centre

The hope is that councillors on the licensing board are swayed by an avalanche of protest and refuse to grant it.

A campaign email states: "The Leadmill is under threat of eviction. You can help by opposing the landlord’s latest attempt to force us onto the street. Save the date: The decision will go to a public hearing on the 18th September. Be there, make your voice heard!"

It adds: "It may start with us, but it goes much further than that. If we don’t stop this hostile takeover, the very soul and character of our great city is at risk."

But bosses at Electric Group, which bought the iconic building in 2016, insist their vision "is all about continuity of programming.' The firm issued an eviction order in 2022. It expected to take over when a 20-year lease expired in March of this year. But the famous city centre club continues to operate as normal, with acts booked until late 2024.

Earlier this month, Dominic Madden, co-founder of Electric Group, said they had applied to remove the current managers and hoped a decision would be made in the first quarter of 2024. If a hearing goes their way, boss Phil Mills would have three months to vacate.

There is a meeting planned on September 18

He also accused Mr Mills of waging a “toxic” campaign and seeking to “worry members of the public that the nature of the Leadmill’s roots will somehow be ignored and not understood”. Mr Mills has led a social media campaign - backed by stars including Jarvis Cocker, Richard Hawley, Eddie Izzard - to ‘save’ the Leadmill, stating it could be ‘forced to close’.

Mr Madden told The Star: “In 2016, Electric Group acquired the Leadmill building from MCR properties with a genuine concern for its future and the possibility of redevelopment. As operators of multiple music venues across the UK, it seemed only natural that we would step in to protect this iconic space.

“It’s important to note that the current management’s lease expired this year. Contrary to claims of exploiting a legal loophole, the reality is that a commercial lease has come to its natural end.

Dominic Madden, co-founder of Electric Group

“Phil Mills, the current operator of the Leadmill, had several opportunities to purchase the freehold of the building, including during a public auction in 2014. However, he chose not to pursue this course of action, and as a result, Electric Group acquired the freehold in 2016. Our intention from the beginning has been to continue operating the venue as a music, arts, and comedy hub, preserving its legacy.

“The application for a shadow premises licence is a proactive step to safeguard the Leadmill’s future as a music venue for generations to come. This is not about shutting down the Leadmill or forcing anyone out of business. Instead, it’s about securing its status as thriving space for artists and community engagement.

“Our vision for the Leadmill is all about continuity of programming. We cherish the venue’s history and the incredible talent it has nurtured over the years. We understand that this current situation must be profoundly difficult for the staff who are facing anxiety and uncertainty during this transitional period. We hope to engage with all staff who are currently involved with the Leadmill at the appropriate time.