The Fargate Sheffield: How giant new pub with space for 250 outside might look
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Fargate pub will ‘boast a large licensed outdoor area, capable of hosting up to 250 guests’, Sheffield City Council says.
The new boozer is set to be in the old Yorkshire Bank building, on the corner of Fargate and Surrey Street, opposite Sheffield Town Hall.
Operator Thornbridge & Co has been handed the keys and says it hopes to open in autumn.
It has released new images showing how it could look - complete with benches, dark wood panelling, traditional bar stools and brass rails.
The update comes as a £14m two-year revamp of Fargate has finished. Builders have now removed all fenced compounds and departed.
Keep up to date on everything happening in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox
In recent years the once premium shopping street has shifted towards hospitality and leisure.
Simon Webster, CEO and co-founder of Thornbridge & Co said: “This project has been over two years in the making, and we’re thrilled to be nearing the finish line. We can’t wait to welcome the people of Sheffield and become a part of this dynamic and evolving city centre.”
Yorkshire Bank closed in 2020. Plans for the new watering hole were first announced last summer 2024 by Thornbridge & Co, a joint venture between Thornbridge Brewery, based in the Peak District, and York-based Pivovar.
In January, Mr Webster said he hoped to open in summer.
Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of sheffield city council’s transport, regeneration and climate committee, said: “We look forward to seeing The Fargate completed and open for business, adding yet another brilliant venue for the people of Sheffield to enjoy a drink and bite to eat.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.