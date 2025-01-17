Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new ‘must-visit’ pub in Sheffield city centre is on course to open by the summer, with work set to begin soon.

The old Yorkshire Bank building, on the corner of Fargate and Surrey Street, opposite Sheffield Town Hall, is due to be converted into a new pub called The Fargate.

Plans for the new watering hole were first announced last summer by Thornbridge & Co, a joint venture between Thornbridge Brewery, based in the Peak District, and York-based Pivovar.

The Fargate pub is set to open in the former Yorkshire Bank building at the top of Fargate, in Sheffield city centre, which has been empty since October 2020 | JPI Media

Now Simon Webster, co-director of Thornbridge & Co, has issued an exciting update on the progress since then.

He told The Star: “I’d like to think we will be open by the summer. (We are) just finalising legals but hopefully (we will be) on site starting the refurb in the next six weeks or so.”

It described how beers from the brewery would be served over a ‘beautiful’ polished oak island bar surrounded by hand-crafted oak panelling and leather banquette seating. There are also plans for outdoor seating.

Councillor Ben Miskell, who chairs Sheffield City Council’s Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said when the new pub was announced that it would ‘breathe new life into a beautiful building’ and be a valuable addition to the ‘list of must-visit places within Sheffield’.

Fargate remains a building site, amid a major redevelopment of the famous shopping street, which will include a new events space.

But Sheffield City Council and its contractor John Sisk & Son said before Christmas that the multi-million pound upgrade would be ‘substantially’ finished by the end of February.

The fashion retailer Blue Banana recently opened a new store on Fargate, beside Marks & Spencer, after making the short move from Orchard Square shopping centre.

The Star reported in November how Boots Opticians was planning to move into the old Paperchase unit on Fargate, which is sitting empty.

A licensing application submitted for The Fargate last year stated that it would offer ‘late night refreshments’ until 1am from Monday to Saturday.

Thornbridge Brewery has a number of pubs in and around Sheffield, including The Cricket Inn, in Totley; The Hallamshire House, in Crookesmoor; and The Greystones.

Pivovar’s venues include Sheffield Tap, in the old dining rooms on Platform 1b at Sheffield railway station, which has its own on-site microbrewery.

Thornbridge & Co runs three pubs, in York, Leeds and Birmingham.