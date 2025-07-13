A takeaway restaurant could take over one of the former shops on what has traditionally been Sheffield city centre’s main shopping street.

The building which has been home to the Rebels clothes shop on Fargate is now at the centre of a planning application which would see what is currently a retail site replaced by a takeaway restaurant, apparently specialising in potatoes.

Drawings sent to Sheffield Council as part of a planning application show a design for a business called Spud Bros Express, with the slogan ‘The greatest spuds on Earth.”

An artists impression submitted to Sheffield Council shows how the new takeaway restaurant on Fargate could look | Submitted

Before it had become the Rebels budget clothing store, the shop had been the Office shoe shop.

The new planning application, filed under the name of Spud Nation, is to use what has been a retail unit as a hotfood restaurant/ takeaway, with alterations including the replacement of the shop front .

Spud Nation have drawn up a heritage statement, in support of their plans to change the building, which they have sent to the council.

The statement describes the building as a prominent building located within the heart of Sheffield’s City Centre Conservation Area, recognised for its distinctive Victorian architecture and its historical role as a commercial hub during Sheffield’s industrial growth in the late 19th century; and forming part of an impressive Victorian façade that contributes significantly to the character and appearance of the street.

Plans have been submitted to change the Rebels shop on Fargate to a takeaway restaurant | NW

It also acknowledges that the council planning rules are trying to consolidate Fargate as a place for retail.

But it also says that another Sheffield planning document identifies Fargate as a focus for investment and diversification, encouraging new uses to support city centre vitality, economic sustainability, and placemaking.

It adds: “The proposed change of use will reactivate a currently vacant ground floor unit and basement, introducing a high-quality food and takeaway use with no external alterations to the building’s façade.

“Internally, the proposal involves no permanent structural changes, thereby maintaining the building’s integrity and historic fabric.

And they tell the council in the statement that the new takeaway will ‘contribute positively’ to the vitality and vibrancy of Fargate, support the economic regeneration of the city centre, and is compatible with the building’s historic character and the wider Conservation Area

They also say that rather than harm the area, the proposals offer an opportunity to enhance the character and appearance of Fargate by preventing the building becoming empty long term, supporting adjacent businesses through increased footfall, and reinforcing the active frontage of a key city centre street.

They added: “The proposed change of use represents a sensitive, appropriate, and beneficial intervention within the Sheffield City Centre Conservation Area. It respects the significance of the heritage asset and supports the Council’s aspirations for the revitalisation of the city core.”

Fargate was traditionally Sheffield’s main retail street, with a selection of big high street names. Although it has also had food venues for many years, dating back the the Wimpy in the 80s.

The street has been revamped over the last year, with a major project changing the face of the street at a cost at £33.6m – including Event Central, where work should start this year to create a hub for performances, exhibitions, workshops, talks and other events