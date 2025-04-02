Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

YouTube star Danny Malin has been converted to bagels - after a trip to a ‘banging’ Sheffield takeaway.

The well known internet food reviewer, from Barnsley, put his trademark portable table up on Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, after driving into Sheffield with his camera operator to check out the menu at Best Boy Bagels, and chatted with locals while running the rule over the food.

He said he had received loads and loads of messages suggesting he tried the bagels there, and although he was now partial to a bagel or two, he never used to be, having preferred to go for a breadcake.

Danny Malin has checked out Best Boy Bagels in Nether Edge in one his latest YouTube reviews. Photo: Danny Malin, Rate My Takeaway | Rate My Takeaway

But after chatting to the young man working behind the counter, he tucked into three of the items on the menu before rating them at a lofty 9.5 out of 10 in a gushing review, before then trying one of their doughnuts.

Checking the bagel menu, he went for the special, which was spam; the breakfast, made up of sausage, hash brown, egg and cheese, with brown sauce; and the Reuben, which was thick pastrami and sauerkraut.

Starting off the breakfast, he described the item as ‘absolutely gorgeous, smells amazing’.

He described the Reuben as full as flavour, in a sesame seeded bagel which was ‘absolutely fantastic’, before complementing the ‘special’ - describing a crunchy coating as contrasting with the softness of the spam and the bagel as reminding him of prawn toast.

He said: “These bagels range from like 10 quid each, 11 quid. You think ‘that's a lot of money’. But you know what? It's quality stuff. It's a quality bagel,” He described the ingredients as ‘top dollar’.

“I've fully enjoyed these and I'm going to give these a nice solid 9.5,” he told his 755,000 subscribers.

