Pictures and video show all that is left of a once popular Sheffield pub, after demolition teams moved in at the site.

The former Silver Fox pub, on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, is now reduced to rubble after mechanical diggers started work on the site.

Two large diggers could be seen working on the site, as just debris now remains on the site, along with a blue steel site office.

The site of the once popular Silver Fox pub on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Steel fences separate the building site, with the pub sign next to the road now the only identifiable remains of the former inn, which Sheffield Camra (Campaign for Real Ale) said closed five years ago.

The pubs pressure group say the venue, which they described as having been a ‘large pub’, was named after the nearby stainless steel manufacturing firm of Samuel Fox and Co Ltd. and opened in April 1963.

The Silver Fox public house, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, April 1997

In September 2022, planning permission was granted in order to demolish the building and build 11 houses with parking spaces.

Camra say of the pub on their website: “Built for Tetley’s and officially opened on 19th .April 1963, the Summer 1963 edition of Fox Magazine comments 'the Hotel is fully catering (although not residential), has a superb wine list and an extensive luncheon and dinner menu at most reasonable prices. The dining room and service is a credit to Tetleys and the town.

The old Silver Fox pub sign next to Manchester Road, and a picture of what the houses will look like. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

“The 1963 hotel sign board was executed by The Birmingham Guild for Oldham Signs Ltd, for Tetley’s, the fox head being in Silver Fox stainless.

“The pub is named in honour of the nearly stainless steel manufacturing firm of Samuel Fox and Co Ltd. The name is believed to refer to Locomotive 60017 Silver Fox. Built in 1935 as LNER No.2512, this engine was one of four 4-6-2 locomotives which worked the Silver Jubilee express from Kings Cross to Newcastle. Under British Rail, it became 60017.

“Local company, Samuel Fox and Co Ltd. supplied stainless steel for the lagging band, window frame, hand rails, couplings and nameplates and a relief of a fox on either side of the boiler.”

A spokesman for builders Sardo Construction confirmed to The Star that 11 houses would be build on the site, and said nearby residents had complained of antisocial behaviour on the site before the building was demolished.

He added: “From next week, we will be starting groundwork on the houses.”