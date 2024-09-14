But just a few years in the 1980s and 1990s transformed Infirmary Road, near Upperthorpe, Sheffield, beyond recognition.

There were at least three major changes that were behind the transformation - with Sheffield Infirmary closing, Kelvin Flats being demolished, and supertram being constructed, all within less than 20 years.
The first hospital buildings opened on what’s now Infirmary Road in October 1797, and over the years the site grew and grew.
In 1980, after almost 200 years, the hospital was closed, with services being transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital. Some of the hospital buildings were demolished, replaced with a supermarket, although the listed main building still survives.
Meanwhile, the sprawling Kelvin flats complex was 13 storeys high and included facilities such as its own pub. Built in 1967, it was home to thousands.
But the flats were demolished in 1995 – just three years before the era’s other big flats complex, Park Hill, was protected with a Grade II listing.
And as the flats were coming down, the road was being transformed with tramlines as Supertram was constructed.

