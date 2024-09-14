But just a few years in the 1980s and 1990s transformed Infirmary Road, near Upperthorpe, Sheffield, beyond recognition.

And we have put together a gallery of pictures below to show just how far the street has changed.

There were at least three major changes that were behind the transformation - with Sheffield Infirmary closing, Kelvin Flats being demolished, and supertram being constructed, all within less than 20 years.

The first hospital buildings opened on what’s now Infirmary Road in October 1797, and over the years the site grew and grew.

In 1980, after almost 200 years, the hospital was closed, with services being transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital. Some of the hospital buildings were demolished, replaced with a supermarket, although the listed main building still survives.

Meanwhile, the sprawling Kelvin flats complex was 13 storeys high and included facilities such as its own pub. Built in 1967, it was home to thousands.

But the flats were demolished in 1995 – just three years before the era’s other big flats complex, Park Hill, was protected with a Grade II listing.

And as the flats were coming down, the road was being transformed with tramlines as Supertram was constructed.

Take a look at the pictures below and see just how much things have changed.

1 . Cones Picture taken in 1994 shows the construction of Supertram on Infirmary Road showing Kelvin flats on the left. Picture: Sheffield Council, Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Council, Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Council, Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Roscoe Bingo Club Once known as the Roscoe Picture Palace, this well known building which sat on the corner of Jobson Road and Infirmary Road, was known as Roscoe Bingo Club by the time it was demolished. It is pictured in 1990. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Bus route This picture, taken in 1992, show the old Vanguard UK Ltd site, once a National Provincial Bank, on Infirmary Road showing Kelvin Flats in the background, and a 90s Sheffield bus. It also shows the street with no tram tracks. Photo: Sheffield Council, Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Council Photo Sales

4 . Clinical Research Institute This picture shows the long demolished Clinical Research Institute at the Royal Infirmary, Infirmary Road. The picture dates back to 1969. National Health Service, Picture Sheffield. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales