Varanasi Crosspool: Former Sheffield Indian restaurant 'set to become tapas venue'
The site on the corner of Benty Lane and Sandygate Road, in Crosspool has been closed since November, when the former Varanasi Inn restaurant announced it was shutting.
Closure notices can still be seen in the windows of the Sheffield building.
But now, agents Crosthwaite Commercial have fixed a ‘let agreed’ site to the wall.
Residents report that a businessman has announced on social media in the area that the venue is set to become a tapas venue.
It is understood that the new business will offer Mediterranean food during the day time, and then operate as a tapas restaurant in the evening.
There would also be plans to operate a cocktail bar in the evenings.
The previous business in the building closed late last year, announcing the closure on its Facebook page.
Bosses at the Varanasi stated last November: “On behalf of the Varanasi Inn Tea, we sincerely apologise to our loyal customers, but due to unforeseen circumstances we will be closing our doors permanently.
“We would like to say a big thank you to all our loyal customers who have brought great joy to our business. We hope to see you near future. Good luck to everyone.”
The new Tapas venue would add to a number of food businesses already in the Crosspool area.
It already boasts the popular Papa Ciccio's restaurant, along with the Sportsman and Crosspool Tavern pubs, which also serve meals.
