But while the city has lost all too many of its inns in recent times, the last couple of years have also seen some happy stories of pubs re-opening after months, or even years, of closure.

This week, it was revealed that a new owner had bought the Norfolk Arms on Penistone Road in Grenoside, Sheffield, with plans to bring it back as a venue. But there have been other heartwarming stories of inns which have roared back after customers had feared they had lost them.

So have looked back at some of the great pubs that have been brought back into use after closure, from anywhere between several months and several years.

We have put together a gallery of nine well-loved locals in Sheffield which are back open again - you can see them all below.

* If you plan to re-open one of the city's pubs, email [email protected].

Pubs that re-opened These nine pubs in Sheffield all re-opened, after lengthy closures of at least three months

Black Bull Ecclesfield The venue closed in March 2023r. Now, after it was re-opened more than a year later, Heineken-owned Star Pubs says the village's pub scene is seeing a resurgence, and it is 'pleased to be playing our part'. It re-opened after a £198,000 revamp.

The Beaten Track (Wig and Pen) The Wig & Pen pub, on Campo Lane, round the back of Sheffield Cathedral, near the law courts, was for many years a popular haunt for lawyers and journalists alike - hence the name. It had been closed for nearly four years but has finally reopened as The Beaten Track, selling a range of cocktails crafted by its new owner

Cow and Calf Grenoside The Cow and Calf, which is on Skew Hill Lane in Grenoside, hit the headlines when it closed in 2020, stopping trading just weeks after it had re-opened following the easing of lockdown measures. But nearby residents were delighted to see it re-opening, in June this year.