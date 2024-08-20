But while the city has lost all too many of its inns in recent times, the last couple of years have also seen some happy stories of pubs re-opening after months, or even years, of closure.
This week, it was revealed that a new owner had bought the Norfolk Arms on Penistone Road in Grenoside, Sheffield, with plans to bring it back as a venue. But there have been other heartwarming stories of inns which have roared back after customers had feared they had lost them.
Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, with the latest headlines and breaking news stories delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free newsletter
So have looked back at some of the great pubs that have been brought back into use after closure, from anywhere between several months and several years.
We have put together a gallery of nine well-loved locals in Sheffield which are back open again - you can see them all below.
* If you plan to re-open one of the city's pubs, email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.