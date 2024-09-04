Earl Marshal Road fire: 'Youth club' pavilion building at centre of Sheffield blaze
Five fire engines were dispatched to Earl Marshall Road after a blaze broke out at Osgathorpe Pavilion on Earl Marshal Road near Fir Vale, at 3.20pm.
Crews from Sheffield’s Central, Elm Lane and Rivelin fire stations were sent, along with an ambulance, which was sent as a precaution because of the size of the blaze.
However, firefighters said no one had been injured in the fire, at a building described locally as a ‘youth club’.
The fire engines parked on the main road, with firefighters having to take the hose reel jets they were using up a narrow alleyway to get to the fire.
The alleyway was sealed off the the public using red and white tape which the crews worked.
Smoke could be seen at the end of the alleyway where the fire crews were fighting the blaze. The pavilion was described as about 8m by 5m in size, and the blaze is thought to have started inside. Firefighters had been sent to the same site on four previous occasions, it is understood.
Firefighters expected to be in the area until around 6.30pm as they continued to deal with the incident. A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are advising people to avoid the area and if they live close by, to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke from the fire.
"The cause of the fire is under investigation."
It is understood the fire has caused serious damage to the roof, at what is thought to be a Sheffield Council owned building.
Locals living near to fire described the building as ‘the youth club’.
Osgathorpe Pavilion is also listed as a youth club on the Sheffield Council website.
Sheffield Council has been approached for more information and comment.
