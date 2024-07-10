Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi has won permission to build a new store opposite the Sheffield Wednesday ground.

Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee gave the green light for the scheme on Penistone Road North. The firm says building work will start “in coming months” .

It also secured outline planning permission for two builders’ merchants, two drive-thru restaurants, a drive-thru coffee shop and new retail/trade units.

Aldi says it will create 40 jobs at the supermarket and a total of 170 when fully up and running.

The council received 129 objections, including from all three Hillsborough ward councillors, over highways issues, concerns from other businesses, the environment and cyclists.

Mark Stringer, real estate director for Aldi, said: “We’re delighted that Sheffield City Council’s planning committee has approved our application for a new store at Penistone Road North.

“This decision means we can now begin work to bring a new, high-quality Aldi food store to the area finally bringing this brownfield site into productive use.

“We’re aiming to start work here in the coming months and we look forward to delivering for the community.”