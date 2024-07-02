Decision date on plan for new Aldi supermarket in Hillsborough, Sheffield
A scheme being considered by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday (July 8) seeks permission to build shopping, storage and food outlets at the junction of Herries Road, Herries Road South and Penistone Road North in Hillsborough.
The council has received 129 objections to the proposals.
The scheme would be split into two halves, a report to the committee says. On the northern side of the site, full planning permission is being sought to build a supermarket with a total internal area of 1, 910 square metres plus access roads, parking, a servicing area and landscaping.
Outline permission for the south of the site includes two flexible-use units for storage and distribution or trade and builder’s merchants, two drive-through restaurants, one drive-through coffee shop, one retail unit, a flexible-use trade or retail unit and an electric vehicle charging hub.
The recommendation to the committee is to grant permission for the plans, subject to extensive conditions.
A report to the planning committee says that part of the five-hectare site is sometimes used for matchday parking at Sheffield Wednesday’s ground nearby.
The report adds that there have been several plans put forward since the 1980s. Permission was granted in February 2020 for three retail units, eight storage and distribution units, two drive-through restaurants and one vehicle maintenance and repair unit.
That was later altered to allow for a total of nine units – one retail space including an Aldi, a gym, three storage and distribution units, two drive-throughs and a builder’s merchant. It was approved in September 2021.
The report says this application is a third variation of the previous plans.
Objectors include Stocksbridge and Upper Don ward councillor Julie Grocutt and former ward colleague Lewis Chinchen, who stood down at the May council election, plus all three Hillsborough ward councillors Christine Gilligan Kubo, Toby Mallinson and Ruth Milsom.
Objections overall relate to highways issues, concerns from other stores and businesses, ecology and landscape matters and active travel complaints.